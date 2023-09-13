Cricket is big, but Lankans love their rugby

“After independence, a lot of those clubs had local patrons and they stuck to playing rugby,” says Chris Dharmakirti, a former member of Sri Lanka’s national team. “It was a matter of pride for a lot of them. When people, who were not of aristocracy, saw that it meant so much to those higher up in the hierarchy, they started to aspire for that. Rugby, in a sense, became an ideal, something to work towards. Something to say you have arrived in life.”