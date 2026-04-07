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Cueist Chitra Magimairaj delivers a much-needed double hit

Taking that last step towards glory has always been the hardest part for the Bengalurean, who has just one national title each in billiards and 6-red snooker – pool excluded.
Last Updated : 07 April 2026, 17:19 IST
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Published 07 April 2026, 17:19 IST
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