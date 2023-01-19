Cunill brothers flying the family flag

Three young players -- Cunill brothers Pau and Pepe, and their cousin Gerard Clapes -- are driving Spanish hopes in this FIH Hockey World Cup. It’s no surprise, though, as hockey runs deep in their blood with Cunill’s parents and grandfather having played the sport.

“We didn’t even get to choose to play hockey,” gushed Pau, the elder brother aged 23. “Moment we started to walk, the hockey stick was put in our hands by our parents. We just grew up with the stick. It runs deep in our blood an we are proud to be continuing a family legacy. Even our cousin is here playing. It’s destiny that we play hockey.”

That, however, doesn't mean their parents thrust hockey on them. Pau was only emphasising the fact that the game came to them quite naturally.

Pepe, who is a year younger than Pau, said the duo donning the national colours at this World Cup was a proud moment for the family. “It’s a great moment not only for the family but we are proud also. Both our parents were delighted when we were picked for the World Cup. They played and loved the sport but couldn’t represent the country. Now we are doing it. Can’t be any prouder.”

Hailing from the Terrassa region, a city in the east central region of Catalonia where football is a religion, Cunill brothers didn’t think twice before choosing hockey. “Like I said, hockey runs deep in the family. Having said that, our parents never thrust hockey on us. We were enrolled into Atletic Terrassa where there’s plenty of sports. They just wanted us to play some sport. But at a very early stage itself, we chose hockey. There was a natural love towards it,” said Pau.

Pepe said despite football being the numero uno sport in Spain, people in his region appreciate hockey a lot. “Most Sunday conversations between families in Terrassa is hockey. It’s surprising but it’s true. You have to see it to believe it.”

Both brothers said having each other’s company in the team is very comforting. “It’s very supportive to have a sibling playing with you because when you have a bad day, you have someone who you can share your feelings with. Like it happened in the opening game against India. Pepe is the first person I go to when I’m down,” said Pau.

Pepe concurred. “He’s my biggest friend and comforter. When he’s around, it’s like I’m always at home.”