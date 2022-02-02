Curling kickstarts sports at Beijing Olympics

Curling starts sports at Beijing Olympics in front of fans

Tickets were not sold for these Games and those attending will do so by invitation

AFP
AFP, Beijing,
  • Feb 02 2022, 19:35 ist
  • updated: Feb 02 2022, 19:35 ist
Curling at the Beijing Olympics. Credit: Reuters Photo

Curling got the sports action under way at the Beijing Winter Olympics on Wednesday, two days before the opening ceremony of the Games, with some spectators in attendance.

Spectators, with empty seats between them, watched the four mixed doubles sessions at the National Aquatics Centre, the so-called "Water Cube" from the 2008 Summer Games that has converted into a curling venue.

The Winter Olympics, the second Games to be held during the coronavirus pandemic, are taking place in a strictly policed "closed loop" to keep competitors, journalists and the Chinese workers looking after them separated from the local population.

While last year's Tokyo Olympics took place almost entirely behind closed doors because of the risk of Covid-19, senior International Olympic Committee official Christophe Dubi has said venues at the Beijing Games could be up to 50 percent full.

Tickets were not sold for these Games and those attending will do so by invitation.

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Union Budget 2022 | Get the latest news, views & analysis only on DeccanHerald.comDeccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Sports News
Winter Olympics
Beijing

What's Brewing

In Pics | Winners and losers in the 'amrit kaal' Budget

In Pics | Winners and losers in the 'amrit kaal' Budget

Small satellites take to the skies

Small satellites take to the skies

Forest push leaves indigenous women out in the cold

Forest push leaves indigenous women out in the cold

DH Radio: Caste, communalism & Covid in UP elections

DH Radio: Caste, communalism & Covid in UP elections

The world's longest-reigning monarchs

The world's longest-reigning monarchs

DH Toon | Middle class, go fend for yourself

DH Toon | Middle class, go fend for yourself

Vladimir Putin's Ukraine obsession

Vladimir Putin's Ukraine obsession

Asteroid may hitchhike with Earth for 4,000 years

Asteroid may hitchhike with Earth for 4,000 years

'Marine heatwaves impacting Indian monsoon rainfall'

'Marine heatwaves impacting Indian monsoon rainfall'

 