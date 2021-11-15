Curtains down on Rossi’s illustrious racing career 

It was the end of an era on Sunday at the Gran Premio de la Comunitat Valenciana, with Valentino Rossi ending the final MotoGP race of his career tenth.

Team-mate Andrea Dovizioso made it a double-points finish for Petronas Yamaha Sepang Racing Team in their final race, crossing the finish line 12th.

Rossi had a good start to his final MotoGP race, claiming two places in the opening corner to go eighth. Dropping back to tenth on lap four, the Italian demonstrated good speed and pace throughout the season finale. Although he wasn’t able to close the gap to those in front, ‘Vale’ successfully defended his position and crossed the finish line for the final time tenth – bringing his amazing 26 years of Grand Prix racing to its conclusion.

"I didn’t expect that it could be a weekend like this,” the nine-time world champion said.

“I was very worried for this weekend because I didn’t know how I felt and there was a lot of pressure with many things to do. It was fantastic, I received a lot of positive energy from all the people in the paddock and I had a lot of great surprises: from seeing all my bikes on Thursday, to all the VR46 Academy riders with my helmets today. I’m also happy because I was able to be strong in both Qualifying on Saturday and in the race today (Sunday), finishing in the top-ten. I enjoyed it a lot and it was the best way to finish.

“I am in the top ten best riders in the world and it means everything, because this result will never change.

“I also enjoyed the celebrations after the race. It was a long career and I want to say thanks to everybody," the Italian added.