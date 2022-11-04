CWG champion Ritu Phogat to marry beau Sachin on Nov 8

CWG champion Ritu Phogat to marry beau Sachin on November 8

Ritu said the pre-wedding celebrations will begin on November 5 and will conclude with a gala reception on November 9

NP Jayaraman
NP Jayaraman, DH Web Desk, New Delhi,
  • Nov 04 2022, 11:35 ist
  • updated: Nov 04 2022, 13:18 ist
Ritu Phogat and Sachin Singh. Credit: Special Arrangement

CWG 2016 Champion and MMA fighter Ritu Phogat is all set to marry her fiancé Sachin Singh on November 8 in Sonepat, Haryana.

The Indian atomweight Ritu, the third daughter of former wrestler Mahavir Singh Phogat, spoke exclusively to DH and shared her excitement. "Marriage is a dream for every girl and I am very excited to marry the love of my life," she said.

Sachin belongs to a business family and owns a lead acid batteries recycling company in Sonepat, Haryana.

Ritu met Sachin for the very first time during her visit to her sister's house. Sachin was their neighbour. Ritu and Sachin started meeting frequently and their love blossomed. The family was very happy with the decision and immediately approved their relationship.

The couple got engaged in October and their pictures went viral on social media.

Ritu's brother Dushyant shared some pictures of his sister Ritu with her fiance Sachin.

Ritu said the pre-wedding celebrations will begin on November 5 and will conclude with a gala reception on November 9.

Ritu and Sachin's wedding reception will be a star-studded affair and will see sports personalities, politicians, and movie stars attending the event.

After the wedding, Ritu will return to Russia for her MMA fight and CWG preparations and Sachin is likely to accompany her for a brief period.

Ritu Phogat
Sports News

