CWG is a waste of time: Batra

Having raised concerns over the omission of shooting from the 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games, Indian Olympic Association president Narinder Batra on Tuesday questioned the standard of competition in the quadrennial event.

Speaking on the sidelines of the Asia Age Group swimming championship, Batra touched on multiple topics including the CWG, NDTL suspension and others. Excerpts...

On the proposed CWG boycott: I never used the word boycott. My personal view, not IOA view, my very strong view is that Commonwealth Games has no standard. We get 67, 70, 100 medals in CWG, when it comes to the Olympics we get two medals. You have World Cups and other events where you can have better competition for preparation. That's where we should be going. If Commonwealth Games say they spent 22 million (GBP) and can't have it because of money, if 22 million is the problem, please shut shop and call it quits. If this is the kind of language you use, you don’t have sponsors, you don’t have money, why are we wasting time? Don’t make it a joke!

On IOA's official line: We will meet the government. My personal view can’t be everyone's view. But if you need sports to improve in this country, you need to think straight. We are not here to make anybody happy. Once we were part of this large British empire. We are not slaves anymore. We secured independence in 1947. There are 30 countries of Commonwealth who don’t play CWG. It is a political decision. But I feel playing Commonwealth Games is a waste of time. We have told the government, to guide us. I would not use the word boycott, but withdraw. This is my personal view, coming from a sports admin background. If you want to develop and win medals in 2028, 2032, CWG is not the Games. There may be some event where you may get competition. But maximum events you don’t. You get 80 and 100 medals in CWG but 2 medals in Olympics. You can see the difference.

On the NDTL suspension: There are about 57 parameters and they were missing out in two. They were all minor things but you are supposed to follow all that. Nothing to do with testing. It's the side or backend thing. There were two missing and I think they must have sorted it out. I think they should have sent it to them but they have a protocol so if they've suspended you today, then it will take 5-6 months (to revoke).

Happy with the Olympic preparation so far? Regarding those athletes and team that are in my mind, I'm happy. We are only focusing on where the medal chances are and 95 percent I would say we know who are going. Hockey we have to see what will happen on November 1 and 2.

Do you think more athletes should be inducted into TOPS? TOPS has no ceiling as far as numbers go. Anyone who falls into that criteria comes into TOPS. We do an assessment regarding their injuries, recoveries, performances if its going down or up and whether there is someone else coming up in the same thing. You need to perform. We know that athletes cannot perform 10 times a year. You peak only twice and we know those ups and downs. We monitor all of these things. So it's scientifically analysed. If someone is not encouraged, it's for them to wake up and perform.

On bidding for 2032 Olympics, Bengaluru an option: Entire India is an option. We need to look at the facilities. In the last IOC session that entire system has changed. You send your letter of intent, and then their teams will visit and negotiate. Their teams will visit 10 different countries and then they will give their view point and based on their recommendation, we will go to the IOC, then make a presentation. It is a lengthy process. It will start around 2024, 25.

Government backing is there? We will approach the Government in the right way. Until you have the sovereign guarantee, they won’t even accept your letter of intent.