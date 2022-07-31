Cyclists and spectators hurt in horror crash at CWG

Cyclists and spectators hurt in horror crash at Commonwealth Games

A total of eight riders went down on the last lap of the race, with medics and coaches immediately rushing to help

The 24-year-old was trying to avoid riders who had fallen in a crash lower down the banking but as he rode up, he clipped another wheel and went over the top. Credit: Twitter/@IndySport

English cyclist Matt Walls was involved in a horror crash at the Commonwealth Games on Sunday when he was catapulted over the barriers and into the crowds at the Lee Valley VeloPark.

The Olympic omnium champion, competing in the men's scratch qualifiers at the London venue, received treatment for more than 40 minutes before being taken away by ambulance.

Spectators were also hurt after he and his bike came over the top of the barriers on the high banking of a corner.

The 24-year-old was trying to avoid riders who had fallen in a crash lower down the banking but as he rode up, he clipped another wheel and went over the top.

Witnesses said that, because of the gradient of the banking, spectators in the front row had been unsighted for the crash. One man received treatment for cuts to his arm while a young girl also received medical attention.

The remainder of the morning session at the velodrome in Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park was cancelled and spectators were asked to leave as medical staff attended to Walls.

British Cycling tweeted: "Following a crash in the men's scratch, Matt Walls & (the Isle of Man's) Matt Bostock are being treated by medics before being taken to hospital for further treatment.

"We send our best wishes to the riders and spectators involved in the incident, and will provide a further update when we can."

Walls won omnium gold and madison silver for Team GB at last year's Tokyo Olympics.

A total of eight riders went down on the last lap of the race, with medics and coaches immediately rushing to help.

An England coach climbed up the banks to reach Walls in the crowd.

Most of the events at the Commonwealth Games are being held in Birmingham but the track cycling is taking place in London.

