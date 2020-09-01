Czech Republic ice hockey coach Riha dies at 61

Czech Republic ice hockey coach Riha dies at 61

AFP
AFP,
  • Sep 01 2020, 20:03 ist
  • updated: Sep 01 2020, 20:03 ist
This file photo taken on May 26, 2019 shows Czech Republic's coach Milos Riha following the action from the sidelines during the IIHF Men's Ice Hockey World Championships bronze medal match between Russia and Czech Republic in Bratislava. - Czech Republic national ice-hockey team coach Milos Riha has died aged 61, the Czech Ice-Hockey Association (CSLH) said on Tuesday, September 1, 2020. Credit: AFP

Czech Republic national ice-hockey team coach Milos Riha has died aged 61, the Czech Ice Hockey Association (CSLH) said on Tuesday.

"Yes, unfortunately I can confirm he has passed away," CSLH spokesman Zdenek Zikmund told AFP, declining to say when Riha died.

A former forward, Riha was admitted to a Prague hospital in mid-August with an unspecified illness.

"The last month was a big struggle," his son Milos told the website of the Sport daily on Tuesday.

"For us all, the demise of such a great and wonderful man with a big heart is an undescribable shock," he added.

Riha took over the Czech national team in 2018 and led it to the fourth place at the 2019 world championships in Bratislava.

He was supposed to carry on at the 2020 championships in Switzerland which, however, were cancelled because of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The CSLH announced after the 2019 tournament that Riha would be replaced by Filip Pesan as of the 2020/2021 season.

Riha has coached Spartak Moscow, Mytishchi, Avangard Omsk and SKA St Petersburg in the Continental Hockey League, earning the award for the competition's best coach for the 2010/2011 season.

He also won two Slovak titles with Slovan Bratislava.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Hockey
Czech Republic

What's Brewing

One dies by suicide every four minutes in India: Report

One dies by suicide every four minutes in India: Report

Why tomorrow's full moon is called 'Corn Moon'

Why tomorrow's full moon is called 'Corn Moon'

Covid-19 forces girls across Asia into child marriage

Covid-19 forces girls across Asia into child marriage

250 mn years ago, they hibernated at bottom of world

250 mn years ago, they hibernated at bottom of world

 