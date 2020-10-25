Dane Hansen out of Italian Open golf after caddie Adam Drummond Covid-19 positive

Dane Hansen out of Italian Open golf, caddie Covid +ve

AFP
AFP, Milan,
  • Oct 25 2020, 18:01 ist
  • updated: Oct 25 2020, 18:02 ist
Denmark's Joachim Hansen. Credit: Reuters

Danish golfer Joachim B. Hansen has pulled out of the Italian Open before Sunday's final round after his caddie Adam Drummond tested positive for coronavirus.

"Hansen tested negative on-site but has been withdrawn from the tournament as a precaution," the European tour said in a statement.

The Dane had been in 33rd position with third-round playing partners France's Robin Roussel and Spaniard Adrian Otaegui allowed to continue at the Chervò Golf Club San Vigilio in Pozzolengo, near Brescia.

"Adam sadly tested positive for Covid-19 yesterday," said Hansen on Twitter.

"I don't have any symptoms and have been tested negative. As a precaution, I have been withdrawn from the last round. Adam and I will stay in self-isolation for 10 days here in Italy. My thoughts go to Adam for a speedy recovery."

Australian Drummond added: "I have no symptoms and feel like I would any other day. You can't have everything going perfectly all the time."

English duo Laurie Canter and Ross McGowan are both tied on 19-under par going into the final round of the tournament in northern Italy.

GOLF
sports
Coronavirus
COVID-19

