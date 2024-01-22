Deepak, Nishant make cut for Paris Olympics world qualification boxing tourney, Panghal misses out

"The high-performance team conducted a detailed evaluation process, gave points to boxers and those securing highest points were selected. We are confident and believe that these boxers possess the mettle to not only compete but triumph and secure coveted spots at the Olympics," he said.

India is yet to secure an Olympic quota in the men's section. The country's women pugilists have already secured four quotas for the Paris Olympics with Nikhat Zareen (50kg), Preeti (54kg), Parveen Hooda (57kg), and Lovlina Borgohain (75kg) confirming their berths with impressive performances at the Asian Games.