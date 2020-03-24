'Delayed Olympics will still be called 'Tokyo 2020''

Delayed Olympics will still be called 'Tokyo 2020': Governor

AFP
AFP, Tokyo,
  • Mar 24 2020, 19:35 ist
  • updated: Mar 24 2020, 19:35 ist
In this file photo taken on July 24, 2019 International Olympic Committee president Thomas Bach (R) walks with Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe (L) as they leave the stage during a ceremony marking one year before the start of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo. Credit: AFP Photo

The postponed Olympics will retain the name "Tokyo 2020" despite being held next year, the city's governor said Tuesday.

"The name will remain Tokyo 2020," Yuriko Koike told reporters after Japan's prime minister said he agreed a year's delay with the head of the International Olympic Committee because of the coronavirus pandemic.

"First, no cancellation has been confirmed. It's clear. And a goal -- by summer in 2021 -- has become concrete. It's also a very concrete guide for athletes as well. I think it's a big thing." Koike said. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Tokyo 2020
Japan
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Comments (+)

What's Brewing

'Rupee to average at 77 per USD in 2020, 80 in 2021'

'Rupee to average at 77 per USD in 2020, 80 in 2021'

This is why coronavirus is less deadly in Germany

This is why coronavirus is less deadly in Germany

Usher in Ugadi

Usher in Ugadi

AirPower: Apple may bring back this product from dead

AirPower: Apple may bring back this product from dead

COVID-19: Postponing Olympics inevitable, says official

COVID-19: Postponing Olympics inevitable, says official

Govt gets nod to up fuel excise duty by Rs 8 in future

Govt gets nod to up fuel excise duty by Rs 8 in future

 