Delayed Olympics will still be called 'Tokyo 2020': Governor

The postponed Olympics will retain the name "Tokyo 2020" despite being held next year, the city's governor said Tuesday.

"The name will remain Tokyo 2020," Yuriko Koike told reporters after Japan's prime minister said he agreed a year's delay with the head of the International Olympic Committee because of the coronavirus pandemic.

"First, no cancellation has been confirmed. It's clear. And a goal -- by summer in 2021 -- has become concrete. It's also a very concrete guide for athletes as well. I think it's a big thing." Koike said.