Delhi court dismisses Brij Bhushan Singh's plea seeking further probe into sexual harassment case

New Delhi: A Delhi court on Friday dismissed an application filed by former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh seeking further investigation into a sexual harassment case lodged by six female wrestlers against him.

While dismissing the application, Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (ACMM) Priyanka Rajpoot fixed May 7 for an order on whether to frame charges against Singh in the case.

Singh had moved the application seeking time to make further submissions on charges and for further investigation, saying that he was not in India on the date of one of the incidents wherein a complainant has alleged that she was harassed at the WFI office.