Delhi Police issues look-out notice against wrestler Sushil Kumar

Look-out notice issued against wrestler Sushil Kumar

DH Web Desk
  • May 10 2021, 10:40 ist
  • updated: May 10 2021, 10:40 ist
Sushil Kumar. Credit: PTI File Photo

Delhi Police on Monday issues a look-out notice against wrestler and Olympic medalist Sushil Kumar. Kumar has been absconding after 23-year-old Sagar Rana was beaten to death during a brawl at Chhatrasal Stadium.

More to follow...

