Depleted Karnataka still call the shots

Karnataka has long ruled the Senior National Aquatic Championship and in the 75th edition here, there appears to be some chinks in their armour. No, their dominance has not waned, far from it. But even the greatest of armies are weakened when their generals are missing.

Then again, it also presents a silver lining, an opportunity for the others to step up and deliver.

On a balmy Wednesday night at the Dr Zakir Hussain Aquatic Centre where no national records were broken, Karnataka fought hard. Aneesh S Gowda clocked 16:08.84 to take the gold in the 1500m freestyle event while Utkarsh S Patil (2:04.61) and Siva S (2:04.75) grabbed gold and silver respectively in the 200m backstroke.

But it is the women’s 4x100m freestyle relay gold that was cherished. The four -- Dhinidhi Desinghu, Sri Charini T, Rujula S and Latiesha Mandanna -- are all in their early teens.

"Because some of our main swimmers are not taking part, be it because preparing for the National Games or because of other events, the swimmers who came 3-5 are getting their chances and some of them are winning medals, especially the girls,” says Madhu Kumar BM, coach at Dolphin Aquatics in Bengaluru.

“We had two 12-year-olds, one 13-year-old and one 14-year-old in the relay today and they won. The young girls in Karnataka are doing really well now, so we are hopeful they can cover up the loss of medals elsewhere with their performance.

"Their individual events are starting tomorrow. This being the 75th Senior National Championships, retaining championships is big for us,” he asaid, adding that there has been a focus from all coaches to raise the level of women’s swimming in the State.

At the moment Karnataka are sitting pretty at the top with six gold, three silver and three bronze medals. SSCB are second with two gold, silver and bronze each. As the competition enters the midpoint, Karnataka are confident of their contingent rising to the task.

Meanwhile, Richa Mishra (5:12.48s) continued to defy mother time with yet another gold medal in the 400m medley event, her second medal of the tournament. She was pushed in the final 25 metres by Shrungi Rajesh Bandekar (5:12.55) but the Police swimmer managed to hold off her younger challenger.

At 39, Richa is preparing for her sixth National Games.

“I did my first National Games in 1997 in Bengaluru. I remember Videocon was the sponsor and they were offering a washing machine for the winner. I wanted to win one for my mother. I came fourth in my event. I even took part in the triathlon to try and win the washing machine but didn’t win,” she says with a laugh.

“I will compete. At 39, I am still fit and I want to enjoy it,” she says.

Elsewhere, Gujarat’s Olympian Maana Patel (2:20.09) cruised to the 200m backstroke title, finishing over five seconds clear of her nearest competition. RSPB’s Pavan MS Gupta won the 50m freestyle event with a time of 23.43.

Results: Men: 1500m freestyle: Aneesh S Gowda (Kar) 16:08.84, 1; Sushrut Suryakant Kapse (RSPB) 16:34.66, 2; Anurag R Singh (UP) 16:40.31, 3.

200m backstroke: Utkarsh Santhosh Patil (Kar) 2:04.61, 1; Siva (Kar) 2:04.75, 2; Tanmay Das (RSPB) 2:08.44, 3.

50 freestyle: Pavan MS Gupta (RSPB) 23.43, 1; Rudrash Manoj Mishra (SSCB) 23.52, 2; Nimish Muley (SSCB) 23.85, 3.

4x100m freestyle: SSCB 1 3:29.88,1; TNSA 1 3:30.99, 2; Karnataka 1 3:31.56, 3.

Women: 400m medley: Richa Mishra (Police) 5:12.48, 1; Shrungi Rajesh Bandekar (Goa) 5:12.55, 2; Disha Bhandari (UP) 5:14.51, 3.

200m backstroke: Maana Patel (Guj) 2:20.09, 1; Palak Joshi (Mah) 2:25.16, 2; Pratishtha Dangi (Mah) 2:27.10, 3.

4x100m freestyle: Karnataka 1 4:03.73, 1; Maharashtra 1 4:07.76, 2; TNSA 4 4:16.06, 3.