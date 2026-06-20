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Dhiraj Bommadevara: Giant slayer forged in Vijayawada's archery factory

The 24-year-old Army Subedar from Vijayawada teamed up with teenager Kumud Mohod to beat Oh Yejin and Olympic gold medallist Kim Je Deok 5-1 for mixed team gold.
Last Updated : 19 June 2026, 22:52 IST
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Published 19 June 2026, 22:52 IST
Sports Newsarchery

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