Dhiraj Bommadevara: Giant slayer forged in Vijayawada's archery factory

<p>Bengaluru: Amid all the razzmatazz of the FIFA World Cup 2026, somewhat lost is the success of Indian recurve archery's 'miracle man' Dhiraj Bommadevara, who defeated giants South Korea not once but twice en route to a double World Cup triumph.</p>.<p>The 24-year-old Army Subedar from Vijayawada teamed up with teenager Kumud Mohod to beat Oh Yejin and Olympic gold medallist Kim Je Deok 5-1 for mixed team gold. He then followed it up with an individual gold, taking down another Olympic champion Lee Woo-Seok. The result would have sent ripples across the sport, even if it unfolded away from mainstream glare.</p>.<p>Now, the Archery World Cup — in this case Stage 3 in Antalya — does not carry the same weight as football’s showpiece. It is an annual, four-stage circuit culminating in a final featuring the top eight archers in each category. The biennial World Championships, in contrast, sit just below the Olympics in stature. Yet, the opponent matters.</p>.<p>In archery, few names loom larger than South Korea. To understand the magnitude, recurve archery enjoys a staunch following in Korea, backed by a deeply institutionalised system featuring over 50 professional and University teams competing in a league structure to identify Olympic prospects. The outcome is also staggering in a clean sweep of all five gold medals on offer at the Paris Olympics.</p>.<p>To outplay such a system twice in the same tournament pushes Dhiraj into a different league altogether. But it's important to understand that Indian archery’s ‘miracle man’ is not a miracle at all as his rise is neither accidental nor isolated.</p>.<p>While the Archery Association of India and the Army Sports Institute personnel have shaped him into an elite competitor, along with the help from the central Target Olympic Podium Scheme, the foundation was laid much earlier. Almost two decades ago, his parents, Bommadevara Shravan Kumar and Revathi, took a young Dhiraj to coach Cherukuri Satyanarayana at the Cherukuri Volga Archery Academy.</p>.<p>Coach Satya remembers the first meeting he had with the quiet, skinny boy vividly.</p>.<p>"When he first came, there was nothing dramatic about it. He wasn't someone you recall as standing out but there was a discipline in him," Satya tells DH from Vijayawada. "He was willing to repeat, to listen, to correct himself again and again."</p>.<p>The academy itself carries a layered history. Since the inception of Volga Archery in 2005, named in memory of Satya's daughter Volga after her passing due to cancer, it has grown into one of India’s most respected nurseries of talent.</p>.<p>To date, the academy has trained over 1,500 archers, including 38 international athletes, feeding a steady pipeline into national teams. But the journey has not been without tragedy.</p>.<p>In 2010, the academy suffered a devastating blow when Satya's son Lenin — himself an accomplished archer and coach — died in a road accident, which also left the coach with severe injuries, including damage to his optic nerve.</p>.<p>"That phase could have ended everything. We lost Lenin, and I lost my vision partially. But the academy did not stop. I told myself this cannot end here. These children, their future, that is what kept me going. Archery is not a job for me, it is my life. Whatever we have built here has come with sacrifice."</p>.<p>For Dhiraj, that ecosystem remains central to his identity as an archer.</p>.<p>"Lenin anna and Satyanarayana sir are like pillars in my career," says Dhiraj from Germany. "Without them, archery is impossible for me. Everything I am achieving today, they are equally responsible, just like my parents. What I have learned over the years is to focus on my job, no matter the situation."</p>.<p>Back in Vijayawada, coach Satya is not going to be content with a World Cup gold as he harbours a much bigger dream.</p>.<p>"What he has done against Korea will change how they look at Indian archers. And I am telling you, at the Olympics, he can do it again. India is waiting for that gold, and he has the ability to bring it home."</p>