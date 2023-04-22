Ding eyes quick change in fortunes

Unpredictability has been the hallmark of the ongoing FIDE World Chess Championship in progress at Astana, Kazakhstan. The variety visible in terms of openings has surpassed expectations, especially by 30-year-old Ding Liren of China who has virtually opted for new Openings in every game.

The middle games have been volatile, complex, double-edged and very fluid, keeping the enthusiasts, commentators and even the Chess Engines perpetually occupied with the unexpected swings.

The 32-year-old Ian Nepomniachtchi leads the 14-game match 5-4 after the completion of the ninth round on Friday. Going by the history of previous World Championships, a one-point lead would have sufficed most times to clinch World title but here there has already been five decisive results. Nepo just needs 2.5/5 to win the title for the first time.

With five games remaining, Ding will wield whites in three games and the contest promises to heat up if he can secure an early victory. A point to be noted is that four of the victories so far here have gone in the white’s favour and twice, Ding has come from behind to equalise. The player to reach 7.5 points will be crowned the new world champion and the remaining games will not be played.

Though the games have been fiercely fought, the fact remains that both players have not been able to display their defensive skills. However, full credit to the players for showing spirit in gunning for victories even at the minutest advantage. The 10th Game will be played on Sunday with Ding wielding White.