Home
India
Opinion
Karnataka
World
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Video
DH Specials
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
#DHCup2023
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
#DHCup2023
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportsother sports

Diver London Singh finishes lowly 12th in men's 1m springboard

China's Zongyuan Wang won the gold with total points of 459.50, while another Chinese Jianfeng Peng bagged the silver scoring 442.45 points.
Last Updated 02 October 2023, 15:27 IST

Follow Us

India's London Singh Hemam finished a disappointing 12th in the men's 1m springboard diving event at the Asian Games here on Monday.

London finished with total points of 207.80 to draw curtains on his campaign in the event.

China's Zongyuan Wang won the gold with total points of 459.50, while another Chinese Jianfeng Peng bagged the silver scoring 442.45 points.

The bronze went to Haram Woo of Korea who scored 395.95 points.

London will be in action once again on Tuesday in the men's 3m springboard event, which will also feature another Indian in Siddharth Bajrang Pardeshi.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 02 October 2023, 15:27 IST)
Sports NewsAsian Games

Follow us on

Follow

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT