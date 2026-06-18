Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportsother sports

Doha Diamond League: Neeraj Chopra returns to happy hunting ground

'I will try my best. I feel really good and fit, let's see tomorrow,' said Neeraj during a press conference in Doha
Last Updated : 18 June 2026, 18:52 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 18 June 2026, 18:52 IST
Sports NewsDohaNeeraj Bhatia

Follow us on :

Follow Us