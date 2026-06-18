Doha Diamond League: Neeraj Chopra returns to happy hunting ground

<p>Bengaluru: India's javelin star <a href="https://deccanherald.com/tags/neeraj-chopra">Neeraj Chopra</a> is all set to kick off his 2026 season late in June as the Tokyo Olympic champion returns to one of his favourite venues Suheim bin Hamad Stadium in Doha for the Diamond League on Friday.</p>.<p>Neeraj carries fond memories from last year at the event as he hurled his first much-awaited 90 metre throw (90.23 precisely). Unfortunately, the 28-year-old man couldn't win the event as Germany's Julian Weber cleared 91.06 to claim the winner-takes-all title.</p>.<p>Since he is starting the season late again due to a niggle, especially after the last season ended unsuccessfully at the World Championships with back issues, there's a growing concern among fans if their favourite javelin is fit enough to go the big distance. Neeraj cleared those worries, stating that he is feeling fit and will be aiming at 90m.</p>.Neeraj Chopra named in CWG squad subject to qualification.<p>"I will try my best. I feel really good and fit, let's see tomorrow," said Neeraj during a press conference in <a href="https://deccanherald.com/tags/doha">Doha</a>, which was also attended virtually by select media outlets. He gave further insights into his preparations, adding that his participation was a late call, taken a week before.</p>.<p>"I started throwing one and a half months ago and we took our time. Then I asked the organisers if it's possible if I let them know (about taking part in Doha DL) in very short period, like one week ago. They said yes and then we decided after my last session, okay let's compete in Doha," Neeraj said.</p>.<p>The one-day event is also an ideal preparation for the August's Commonwealth Games, which is expected to see almost all the best of javelin talents in attendance, as reigning World Champion Keshorn Walcott of Trinidad and Tobago has entered his name. The elite field also includes Grenada's Anderson Peters, Germany's Jakub Vadlejch and Sri Lanka's Rumesh Pathirage, the new entrant of the 90m club. </p>.<p>After finishing a spot ahead (seventh) of Neeraj at the last Worlds, Pathirage stunned the athletics world with a 92.62m at the Rome Diamond League. </p>.<p>Neeraj doffed his hat to the Sri Lankan while speaking to the media adding that these Commonwealth Games is going to be as tough as the Olympics.</p>.<p>"All big names are going to be there at the CWG. Anderson, Keshorn and (Julius) Yego all will be there. All of them have thrown beyond 90 metres. The Commonwealth Games will be no less competitive than the Olympics or the World Championships," said Neeraj.</p>.<p>The nation's leading track and field athlete, who also admitted that he made a mistake by competing in World Championships last year with a back injury, gave clarity on why he decided to look beyond Jan Zelezny as his coach while opting to train with his formative years' coach Jaiveer Chaudhary.</p>.<p>"After Tokyo, me and Jan were working on very specific things, but I needed to stay in one place throughout the season and that wasn’t really possible. After Tokyo Worlds I decided that maybe I needed to work with my own ideas and approach. Now I’m working with someone who was my senior when I first started. He knows my story from the last 15-16 years and I really like this apporach."</p>