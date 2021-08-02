Dutee finishes last in her heat race, fails to qualify for 200m semifinals at Olympics

Dutee finishes last in heat race, fails to qualify 200m

  Aug 02 2021, 13:44 ist
Indian sprinter Dutee Chand. Credit: Reuters Photo

Indian sprinter Dutee Chand continued her disappointing run at the Olympics as she failed to qualify for the women's 200m semifinals after finishing last in her heat here on Monday.

Dutee registered a season's best timing of 23.85 seconds to finish seventh and last in Heat 4 which was topped by Christine Mboma of Namibia with a timing 22.11 seconds.

Top three finishers from each of the seven heats and the next three fastest qualify for the semifinals.

Dutee, who has a personal best of 23 seconds, ended at 38th overall out of 41 competitors.

Earlier on Friday, Dutee failed to progress to the semifinals of the women's 100m event as well, finishing seventh in her heat with a timing of 11.54s.

