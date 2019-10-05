England 'exactly where we wanted to be', says Jones

England's head coach Eddie Jones takes a selfie after victory during the Japan 2019 Rugby World Cup Pool C match between England and Argentina at the Tokyo Stadium in Tokyo on October 5, 2019. (AFP)

England coach Eddie Jones was jubilant on Saturday after they beat Argentina to become the first team to reach the Rugby World Cup quarter-finals -- with a game to spare.

Four years after they embarrassingly failed to escape the group stage on home soil, England swamped 14-man Argentina 39-10 for their third straight one-sided win in Pool C.

"We're exactly where we wanted to be -- we're 15 points after three games, we're playing in front of a fantastic crowd at Tokyo Stadium and it's another great day for the World Cup," beamed Jones.

Top-rated wing Jack Nowell celebrated his return from injury with a late try, while Jonny May, Elliot Daly, Ben Youngs, George Ford and Luke Cowan-Dickie also crossed the whitewash.

It wasn't all good news for England, as talismanic number eight Billy Vunipola was withdrawn at half-time, apparently in some discomfort.

But Jones laughed off Vunipola's withdrawal. "I think he had a bit too much Kobe beef, mate," said the Aussie.

Owen Farrell, the victim of Tomas Lavanini's head-high tackle that earned the Argentinian a red card, uncharacteristically missed all four of his place kicks in the first half -- before recovering to land four from four in the second period.

"I fixed it up a little bit after half-time but I'll do some work this week," shrugged the England captain.

