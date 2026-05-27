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Esha Singh wins gold with world record at ISSF World Cup in Munich

Bulgarian Miroslava Mincheva won the bronze in a field where reigning Olympic champion Yang Jiin bowed out in fifth.
Last Updated : 27 May 2026, 16:05 IST
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Published 27 May 2026, 16:05 IST
Sports NewsIndiaISSF Shooting World Cup

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