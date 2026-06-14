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Fearless India stun Olympic champions Korea twice for historic double World Cup gold in Archery

It was the first time India had won two gold medals at a single World Cup stage by defeating South Korea, long considered their nemesis in recurve archery.
Last Updated : 14 June 2026, 16:01 IST
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Published 14 June 2026, 16:01 IST
Sports NewsWorld CuparcheryOlympic

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