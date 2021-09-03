Female Mexican boxer dies 5 days after fight in Montreal

Mexican boxer dies 5 days after fight in Montreal

AP
AP, Montreal,
  • Sep 03 2021, 14:37 ist
  • updated: Sep 03 2021, 14:44 ist
Representative image. Credit: Pixabay

A female Mexican boxer died five days after being injured in a Montreal ring.

Groupe Yvon Michel, the organiser of the boxing event, said Thursday that 18-year-old Jeanette Zacarias Zapata died from injuries sustained in a bout with Marie-Pier Houle on Saturday night at IGA stadium.

Zapata suffered a series of power punches in the corner of the ring and, after a solid uppercut, the Mexican seemed stunned near the end of the fourth round. A final right hook caused Zapata's mouthguard to fly out and left her unable to return to her corner after the bell rang.

Zapata, who appeared to convulse while still standing, was joined by her partner and trainer Jovanni Martinez, who quickly laid her down in the ring. The on-site medical team rushed to her side and she was immobilized on a stretcher before being rushed to a hospital by ambulance.

Yvon Michel, president of Groupe Yvon Michel, said in a briefing Sunday that Zapata was placed in a medically induced coma to sedate her and relax her body and brain, adding that the following two to five days would be “critical.”

Mexico
Montreal
Boxing

