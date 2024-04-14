FIDE Candidates Chess 2024 | Gukesh joins Nepomniachtchi at top of standings

Fabiano playing with Black pieces against Nakamura was a tad too defensive and allowed his fellow compatriot to gain a positional edge. A knight retreat on the 28th turn followed by another queen retreat on the next turn by Caruana had Nakamura unleashing a strong King-side attack. A blunder on the 33rd turn and Nkamura wasted no time in setting up a checkmating net leading to victory after 35 moves.

Pragg preferred to play solidly without taking risk against Alireza in a Sicilian game and peace was signed after 40 moves with each having a knight and four pawns.

The Petroff encounter between Nepomniachtchi and Abasov did not have many interesting moments as the pieces kept fluing off the board at regular intervals with draw sealed on the 63rd turn with each having a rook and same colour bishop.

In a Queen’s bishop Opening Zhongyi went all out for a King-side attack but it backfired and it was Tingjie’s Queen, rook and knight managed a successful king hunt to pocket a point after 51 moves.

Tomorrow in the 9th round is crucial from India’s stand point as Gukesh wielding White will take on Pragg while Vidit is pitted against Nakamura. Another tough battle scheduled is the one between Nepomniachtchi and Alireza while Caruana is paired against Abasov.

Round 8 Results