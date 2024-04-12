FIDE Candidates Chess tournament | Gukesh loses game, joint leader status, moves down to joint second

D Gukesh, the second youngest player in the World to feature in a Candidate's event, had an off day in the seventh round of the FIDE Candidates Chess tournament at Toronto Canada. He started well but stumbled against Alireza Firouzja to lose out on the joint leader status.

Two time World Championship Challenger Ian Nepomniachtchi and Hikaru Nakamura, the second and third highest rated players respectively, settled for a draw while Vidit Santosh Gujrathi failed to find the winning route against Nijat Abasov.

Fabiano Caruana, also a former challenger twice, was better off in the opening against Praggnanandhaa, but the youngster steered the game to a draw.

Exactly at the half- way stage of the elite eight player Double Round Robin event, Nepomniachtchi once again emerged as the sole leader by logging 4.5 points. Pragg, with some good play after losing to Vidit, has been steadily moving up the Standings ladder and is now trailing just half point behind the leader along with Gukesh and Caruana.

Nakamura and Vidit have scored 3.5 points each, Firouzja 2.5 and Abasov 1.5. Tomorrow, on Saturday, the second rest day is scheduled.