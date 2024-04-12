FIDE Candidates Chess tournament | Gukesh loses game, joint leader status, moves down to joint second

D Gukesh, the second youngest player in the World to feature in a Candidate's event, had an off day in the seventh round of the FIDE Candidates Chess tournament at Toronto Canada. He started well but stumbled against Alireza Firouzja to lose out on the joint leader status.
Two time World Championship Challenger Ian Nepomniachtchi and Hikaru Nakamura, the second and third highest rated players respectively, settled for a draw while Vidit Santosh Gujrathi failed to find the winning route against Nijat Abasov.
Fabiano Caruana, also a former challenger twice, was better off in the opening against Praggnanandhaa, but the youngster steered the game to a draw.
Exactly at the half- way stage of the elite eight player Double Round Robin event, Nepomniachtchi once again emerged as the sole leader by logging 4.5 points. Pragg, with some good play after losing to Vidit, has been steadily moving up the Standings ladder and is now trailing just half point behind the leader along with Gukesh and Caruana.
Nakamura and Vidit have scored 3.5 points each, Firouzja 2.5 and Abasov 1.5. Tomorrow, on Saturday, the second rest day is scheduled.
R Vaishali lost her second consecutive game, losing to Chinese Lei Tingjie while Koneru Humpy could not breach past Anna Muzychuk. Tan Zhongyi and Aleksandra Goryachkina continued to match pace and maintain their standings after a draw amongst themselves. Zhongyi leads the tournament with 5 points and Goryachkina continues to chase, half a point behind.
Kateryna Lagno pressed for a while before signing truce with Nurgyul Salimova, both tallying 4 points each. Vaishali, Humpy and Anna continue to languish at the bottom of the points table with 2.5 points each.
Alireza, who has been struggling to find form in this event also did not appear better in the Opening stages of a Queen-pawn Opening against D Gukesh.
In fact, Gukesh appeared better after Alireza’s 21st rook move. Thereafter Gukesh made things interesting by sacrificing his knight for 3 pawns on the 27th turn and once again the game appeared level. After the exchange of queens, Gukesh probably erred in banking heavily on his passed pawn on the queen-side, failing to see Alireza’s attack brewing on the King-side. He ended up on the losing side after 40 moves when faced with checkmate.
Pragg opted for the French Defense against Caruana and though the latter emerged a trifle better out of the opening, the steady exchange of pieces ensured that the game was heading towards a draw, one which was signed on the 41st turn with each having a rook, bishop and knight with identical number of pawns.
Nijat Abasov started better against Vidit in a Ruy-Lopez game but gradually, the Indian fought back to get an advantageous position. However, towards the first- time control of the stipulated 40 moves, the players failed to find the best moves and the game petered into a draw after 51 moves when each player was left with a Queen and minor piece .
The Nakamura versus Nepomniachtchi tussle in a Petroff defense lasted 40 moves, the draw signed after perpetual checks by Nepomniachtchi.
Results of Round 7
Hikaru Nakamura ( 3.5) drew Ian Nepomniachtchi (4.5);
Caruana Fabiano (4) drew R Praggnanandhaa (4);
Alireza Firouzja (2.5) bt D Gukesh (4)
Nijat Abasov (2) drew Vidit Santosh Gujrathi (3.5)
Women’s section
Kateryna Lagno (4) drew Nurgyul Salimova (3)
Aleksandra Goryachkina (4.5) drew Tan Zhongyi (5)
Anna Muzychuk (2.5) drew Koneru Humpy (2.5)
Lei Tingjie (4) bt R Vaishali (2.5).