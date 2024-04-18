FIDE Candidates Round 11: Nepomniachtchi shoots into sole lead, Gukesh follows half point behind

In a dramatic 11th round of the FIDE Candidates Chess tournament Ian Nepmniachtchi gunning for a hat-trick of Candidates titles defeated Vidit Santosh Gujrathi to take charge of sole leader status with 7 points. Gukesh who was jointly leading with him had to settle for a draw against top seed Fabiano Caruana while Praggnanandhaa overstretched against Hikaru Nakura to end on the losing side.

Gukesh and Nakamura now follow just half a point behind Nepomniachtchi and Caruan is next with 6 points. Pragg has tallied 5.5 points while Vidit has 5 points in his kitty.

After performing incredibly in the event so far, all the three Indians appeared under pressure form the opening stages, consuming plenty of time and getting into time scramble during the first time control of stipulated 40 moves.

Pragg was overambitious, Vidit had equalizing and even winning possibilities but was outplayed in a highly complex and volatile middle-game. Gukesh kept the game in calm waters despite an edge and in the end it was a relieved Caruana who forced the draw. With just three more rounds to go, the event is still wide open with strong chances for Nepomniachtchi, Gukesh and Nakamura.