Fighter Aakash dreaming big

Injury is a nightmare for any young sportsperson. Many talented players have seen their career cut short because of its untimely occurrence. But then there are those, who battle through that tough phase to come out on top.

Aakash KJ, a promising young paddler, faced this situation. The 14-year-old, having proven his mettle by winning quite a few State-ranking tournaments, was hit hard by a knee injury at the Nationals last year. “I had a knee pain that’s why I couldn’t perform well in the Nationals,” recalled Aakash.

It was a big blow for the Bengalurean as his confidence took a beating. Only after he joined a fitness centre, did things start to get better for Aakash. “We had put him in rehabilitation. Now he is working under trainers (Irfan and Fazal),” said Aakash coach’s Anshuman Roy.

“These kids are growing and it’s normal for them to have such injuries. They train around eight-nine hours a day. So it’s bound to happen,” he added.

The progress was for everyone to see. In the State-ranking table tennis tournament last month, conducted by Malleswaram Association, Aakash defeated his rival Sujan Bharadwaj in the final to clinch the sub-junior title. He also reached the final in the junior section but couldn’t repeat the feat.

In another State-ranking meet this month, Aakash again made it to Junior final but lost the title to Sujan.

The paddler’s love for the sport began when he was eight years old and taking note of his interest, his parents (mother Kavitha and father Jagadish KJ) took him to coach Jagadeesh Chandra, who taught him the basics. “I was interested in the sport and my parents also encouraged me to pursue it,” said Aakash, a ninth-grade student of Sri Kumaran Children’s Home.

His mother Kavitha, who quit her job as a school administrator to help Aakash pursue his dream, always accompanies him during tournaments.

“For the last seven years, we’ve been supporting him. I was working then but saw his interest in the sport, so I left my job to support him. He is a little fussy about his eating habits, so we are always there for him,” said Kavitha.

“He doesn’t enjoy like many kids during the weekends (Saturday and Sunday), he devotes that time to study,” she added.

Aakash, who goes to Skies Table Tennis Academy, wants to represent India in future. “I want to win a medal for India in the 2026 Asian Games,” he says.