Firing blanks at Olympics

The script generally is this: they hit their peak on the road to the Olympics with some of them even attaining World No. 1 rankings, gain a lot of media attention as medal hopes but then bungle big time on the biggest stage. It’s a mystery because at the Asian Games they compete against the same Koreans while at the World Cups, they battle it out against powers from Europe too. So, why is it that they succeed in these two but flop at the Olympics where the standard of competition is more or less the same?