Five world-medallist boxers sign up with IOS

Five World Championships medal-winning boxers, including Gaurav Bidhuri and Manju Rani, have signed up with sports management firm Infinity Optimal Solutions (IOS).

Bidhuri, Lovlina Borgohain, Jamuna Boro, Simranjit Kaur and Rani have signed up with the IOS, which will now handle their endorsements and commercial interests, a press release from the firm stated.

IOS has the country's only Olympic medallist boxers Vijender Singh and MC Mary Kom on its roster.

They also manage world U-20 champion in 400m Hima Das, Commonwealth Games gold-medallists Manika Batra and Mirabai Chanu, and Asian Games gold medallist Jinson Johnson among others.

Rani, in her debut appearance at the world championship last month, won a silver medal in the light flyweight (48kg) category.

The 22-year-old Borgohain recently won her second consecutive bronze medal at the women's world championship in the welterweight (69kg) category.

Simranjit had won a 64kg category bronze medal in the 2018 world championship. She is also a silver medallist in the Asian Championships.

Bidhuri came into the limelight when he won a bronze medal at the 2017 world championship in Hamburg, Germany.

He became only the fourth Indian male boxer to achieve this feat following the Vijender, Vikas Krishan Yadav and Shiva Thapa.

Boro clinched a bronze medal in the world championship and a gold medal in the 23rd Presidents Cup, Indonesia this year.