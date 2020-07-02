FMSCI consider calling off 2020 racing season

Should the current pandemic situation persist, it is ‘more than likely’ that the Federation of Motor Sports Clubs of India will cancel the 2020 season of motor racing in the country.

While active participants were given a reprieve when Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida and the Madras Motor Race Track at Sriperumbudur opened up for practice earlier this month, the parent body in India will not be able to slot a race until the government further eases its lockdown rules.

“Honestly, I do not see racing starting until January next year,” J Prithviraj, FMSCI president, told DH. “Many of us want the season to start in September and run a curtailed season, but I don’t think that will be possible. We might have to shelve this season and start the 2021 season early. Given the spike in cases, that might be the way forward.”

The biggest loser in this situation will be the Indian National Rally Championship, which was scheduled to start in March. While the bulk of single-seater and two-wheeler racing is run in the second half of the year, the South India Rally -- the first leg of the seven-leg season -- was supposed to be held on between March 20 and 22. Though the first lockdown was announced on March 24, the organisers of the Chennai-based event were forced to call it off.

“We can isolate from crowds and so on but the driver and the navigator can’t maintain a distance of 1.5 metres. That’s a hindrance, and we have to comply with the SOP which has been issued by the government. We are also working on one of our own but it will be an amalgam of FIA’s SOP and what our government has issued,” noted Prithviraj.

Vicky Chandhok, the former president of the FMSCI and current president of the Asia Pacific Rally Championship, said it is a logistical nightmare to organise a race now. “It’s impossible. I don’t have ease of travel between my house and the track, and it’s not that far away,” said Karun Chandhok’s father. “My understanding of the situation is that we should be able to start in October, but I can’t say so for sure.”

Prithviraj was more concerned about sponsors and tightened purses in the aftermath of Covid-19. “I do think sponsorship will become a bit of an issue. Corporates might not come through as easily. Should the government open things ups sooner, they will come to us, but as of now, I don’t see as much interest so let’s see what happens.”

Allaying fears, Sanjay Sharma, the head of motor sport for JK Tyre (one of the biggest spenders in motor racing), insisted that their commitment to the sport hasn’t changed in the least, and was hopeful of getting some racing done before the end of the year.

“We aren’t going to back out of motor sport. Motor sport means more to us than just advertising. It’s our DNA,” said Sanjay. “The good thing is that most of the racing happens in the second half of the year, but the more it gets delayed now, the more it will hurt us. I am hoping we can get things going soon. My guess is two months from now, but we don’t really know.”