For Vaishali, Global Chess League is opportunity to learn from Anand and visit London Eye

Speaking about playing alongside five-time world champion Anand for Ganges Grandmasters and against her brother R Praggnanandhaa's team, Alpine SG Pipers, Vaishali said, "This will be a very special event for me to play alongside Vishy sir in the same team." "It is a wonderful opportunity for me. My brother Pragg is on Magnus Carlen's team, which is great as well. Of course, we won't compete against each other, but our teams are different." Anand has had a huge role to play in mentoring both Praggnanandhaa and Vaishali.