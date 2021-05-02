Former Asian Games gold medallist, equestrian Gulam Mohammad Khan dies in Pune

Former Asian Games gold medallist GM Khan dies in Pune

  • May 02 2021, 14:18 ist
  • updated: May 02 2021, 14:18 ist
Representative Image. Credit: Pixabay Photo

The 1982 Asian Games gold medallist rider Colonel Gulam Mohammad Khan (Retired) died on Saturday in Pune.

The renowned rider, 74, had joined the Indian Military Academy in 1973.

A year later he was judged the Best Rider of the Academy and awarded Polo and Riding colors.

From 1980 to 1990, he captained the ASC team, during which time his team won the National title six times and he became individual National Champion (Eventing) four times.

As a member of the team which won the gold medal in Eventing at the 1982 Asian Games in Delhi, Col. Khan gained the individual silver medal riding Goodwill.

At the next Asian Games, in Seoul, he was a member of the Dressage and the Eventing teams, winning bronze medals on both teams and gaining the highest place of any Indian rider – he was 4th in the Evening and 9th in the Dressage.

