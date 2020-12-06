Former Ryder Cup player Alliss dies aged 89

Former Ryder Cup player Alliss, the 'voice of golf', dies aged 89

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Dec 06 2020, 21:12 ist
  • updated: Dec 06 2020, 21:12 ist
British sports commentator Peter Alliss. Credit: AFP File Photo

Former Ryder Cup player Peter Alliss, who won 31 tournaments in his career before a successful stint as a commentator in which he was referred to as the "voice of golf", has died at the age of 89, the European Tour said on Sunday.

Englishman Alliss, who was inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame for his services to the sport in 2012, died peacefully at his home on Saturday, the Tour added in a statement.

"We are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Peter Alliss, truly one of golf's greats," European Tour CEO Keith Pelley said.

GOLF
England
Britain

