Former TT international player Suhas Kulkarni passes away at 68

Well-known former international table tennis player Suhas Kulkarni died in neighbouring Thane on Sunday.
He was 68 and is survived by mother, wife and daughter.
According to a media release, Kulkarni succumbed to Covid 19 and was earlier admitted for treatment to the Kaushalya Hospital.
After retiring as a player, Kulkarni was actively involved with the game with coaching and also regularly played in Masters' TT tournaments at the National and International level.
He had also won National Masters’ TT Championship in Indore in 2019.
