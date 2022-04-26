Former women's hockey team captain Elvera Britto dies

PTI
PTI, Bengaluru,
  • Apr 26 2022, 16:59 ist
  • updated: Apr 26 2022, 16:59 ist
Former Indian women's hockey team captain Elvera Britto. Credit: IANS photo

Former Indian women's hockey team captain Elvera Britto died here on Tuesday due to old age related problems.

She was 81.

Elvera, the eldest of the three famous Britto sisters (others are Rita and Mae), ruled the domestic circuit from 1960 to 1967, guiding Karnataka to seven national titles.

She represented India against Australia, Sri Lanka and Japan.

In 1965, Elvera became only the second women hockey player to be conferred with the Arjuna Award after Anne Lumsden (1961).

Elvera was single throughout life like her sisters.

Hockey India condoled the death of Elvera.

"It is saddening to learn about the passing away of Elvera Britto. She was ahead of her times and achieved so much in women's hockey and continued to serve the sport as an administrator with the state," HI president Gyanendro Ningombam said in a statement.

"On behalf of Hockey India and the entire hockey fraternity, we would like to express our deepest condolences to her family."

Hockey
Sports News

