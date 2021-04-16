Formula E shifts up to full Monaco Grand Prix circuit

The lap will be slightly different to the Formula One version

Formula E will use the full Monaco Grand Prix circuit for the first time in May with the electric cars now capable of tackling the longer layout up the hill to Casino Square and through the tunnel, the championship said on Friday.

The lap will be slightly different to the Formula One version, avoiding unfavourable lap-time comparisons with the far faster grand prix cars, with tweaks at the tunnel exit and Sainte Devote first corner.

When Formula E started in 2014, drivers had to switch cars to complete a race but the current Gen2 version has greater range and performance and can go a full distance on a single charge.

City-based Formula E has used a shortened Monaco layout, mostly along the harbourside, on three previous visits to the principality.

"To see Formula E race around the longer version of the most historic racing circuit in the world will mark another great milestone," said Formula E's co-founder Alberto Longo in a statement.

"In many ways, this circuit is made for Formula E."

Formula E's race is on May 8, with Formula One's Monaco Grand Prix on May 23. 

