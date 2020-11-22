France beat Scotland 22-15 in Autumn Nations Cup

France beat Scotland 22-15 in Autumn Nations Cup

AFP
AFP,
  • Nov 22 2020, 23:17 ist
  • updated: Nov 22 2020, 23:17 ist
Scotland's Johnny Gray in action with France's Dylan Cretin. Credit: Reuters Photo

Virimi Vakatawa scored the only try of the match as France beat Scotland 22-15 in an Autumn Nations Cup international at Murrayfield on Sunday.

Victory saw France gain revenge for a 28-17 Six Nations loss to Scotland in Edinburgh in March -- Les Bleus' only defeat this year.

France's win left them top of Pool B and on course for a place in the showpiece match of next month's Nations Cup finals weekend.

Rugby
France
Scotland

