France beat Scotland 22-15 in Autumn Nations Cup

Virimi Vakatawa scored the only try of the match as France beat Scotland 22-15 in an Autumn Nations Cup international at Murrayfield on Sunday.

Victory saw France gain revenge for a 28-17 Six Nations loss to Scotland in Edinburgh in March -- Les Bleus' only defeat this year.

France's win left them top of Pool B and on course for a place in the showpiece match of next month's Nations Cup finals weekend.