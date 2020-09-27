France's Alaphilippe wins world road race title

France's Alaphilippe wins world road race title

AFP
AFP,
  Sep 27 2020
  • updated: Sep 27 2020, 21:48 ist
France's Julian Alaphilippe celebrates after crossing the finish line to win the Men's Elite Road Race, a 258.2-kilometer route around Imola, Emilia-Romagna, Italy, on September 27, 2020 as part of the UCI 2020 Road World Championships. Credit: AFP Photo

France's Julian Alaphilippe won the men's world road race title at Imola on Sunday.

Alaphilippe crossed the line ahead of Belgian Wout van Aert and Swiss Marc Hirschi after more than six and a half hours in the saddle in the 258km race through the hills of Romagna.

The 28-year-old became the first French rider to claim the world title since Laurent Brochard in 1997.

Alaphilippe attacked on top of the final climb less than 12km from the finish line for a solo ride home, 24 seconds ahead of his rivals at the Imola racetrack.

