Franco Morbidelli beats Suzuki duo to win Teruel Grand Prix

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Oct 25 2020, 19:15 ist
  • updated: Oct 25 2020, 19:15 ist
Petronas Yamaha SRT's Italian rider and winner Franco Morbidelli celebrates on the podium after the MotoGP Grand Prix of Teruel at the Motorland circuit in Alcaniz. Credit: AFP

Petronas Yamaha's Franco Morbidelli produced a masterclass to keep the Suzuki duo of Alex Rins and Joan Mir at bay and claim his second win of the season with victory at the Teruel Grand Prix on Sunday.

Rins finished second behind the Italian, while championship leader Mir, who has yet to win a race this season, started 12th on the grid and finished third, extending his lead to 14 points over Morbidelli's teammate Fabio Quartararo who finished eighth.

Polesitter Takaaki Nakagami, who became the first Japanese rider in 16 years to clinch a premier-class pole, endured heartbreak when he crashed on the opening lap while the LCR Honda rider was in the lead. 

