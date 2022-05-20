Frenchman Arnaud Demare wins Giro d'Italia stage 13

Frenchman Arnaud Demare won a mass sprint for the line on stage 13 of the Giro d'Italia on Friday after the peloton caught an escape group just ahead of the home straight.

Demare beat Phil Bauhaus and Mark Cavendish to the line while Spaniard Juan Pedro Lopez held on to the leader's pink jersey for a 10th stage.

One of the favourites for the Giro title, Romain Bardet pulled out sick during the stage.