Frenchman Arnaud Demare wins Giro d'Italia stage 13

Frenchman Arnaud Demare wins Giro d'Italia stage 13

Demare beat Phil Bauhaus and Mark Cavendish to the line while Spaniard Juan Pedro Lopez held on to the leader's pink jersey for a 10th stage

AFP
AFP, Cuneo,
  • May 20 2022, 20:53 ist
  • updated: May 20 2022, 20:53 ist
FDJ's Arnaud Demare celebrates after winning stage 13 on the podium. Credit: Reuters Photo

Frenchman Arnaud Demare won a mass sprint for the line on stage 13 of the Giro d'Italia on Friday after the peloton caught an escape group just ahead of the home straight.

Demare beat Phil Bauhaus and Mark Cavendish to the line while Spaniard Juan Pedro Lopez held on to the leader's pink jersey for a 10th stage.

One of the favourites for the Giro title, Romain Bardet pulled out sick during the stage.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Arnaud Demare
cycling
Sports News

What's Brewing

Not that amazing: Record-breaking Everest climber

Not that amazing: Record-breaking Everest climber

Most expensive car: 1955 Mercedes sells for €135 mn

Most expensive car: 1955 Mercedes sells for €135 mn

A pretty, stinky, rare mushroom fruits at IISc

A pretty, stinky, rare mushroom fruits at IISc

Fighting the good fight: Tale of Nikhat's resilience

Fighting the good fight: Tale of Nikhat's resilience

Vaishnaw makes 1st 5G call from trial network at IIT-M

Vaishnaw makes 1st 5G call from trial network at IIT-M

 