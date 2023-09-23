From air travel for horses to renting boats, Indian athletes eye glory at Asian Games

On the query of the other equipment required by the riders during events, Mehta said, 'The equipment required depends on the discipline, whether it is dressage, showjumping or eventing.'

'Each discipline requires different saddles, bridles and bits which are the main equipment. Furthermore, in dressage, they use accessories to dress up their horses and braid their hair. In the end it depends on the discipline when it comes to equipment,' he added.