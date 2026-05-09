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Frustrated Grandmaster Abhijeet Gupta moves Sports Ministry over unpaid Odisha Open dues

Sources said the Odisha association is embroiled in infighting, with its bank account frozen, leaving the organisers unable to clear the dues.
Last Updated : 09 May 2026, 09:12 IST
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Published 09 May 2026, 09:12 IST
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