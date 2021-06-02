Golfer Chikka putting his money where his mouth is

S Chikkarangappa is one of the many success stories in Indian golf. Born to modest parents in Rangegowdanadoddi village in Bidadi, the youngster overcame several adversities to emerge as one of the country’s top golfers. His early life was littered with multiple obstacles but the gritty golfer rode the plenty of support from genuine lovers of the sport to give his life a new meaning.

Chikka, as he’s affectionately called on the circuit, is well aware of the hardships people in his village and surrounding areas face. Even in the best of times, life can be hard. Now, add the coronavirus that is ravaging the country and the lockdown that has robbed most of them of their livelihoods, life is a living hell. Most of them have been unable to put food on the table.

With no golfing activity scheduled, Chikka decided to re-initiate what he had during the first wave – supply ration to the poor and hard-hit families. Taking monetary help from some rich members at the Eagleton Golf Resort and donating a fair share himself, Chikka was at the forefront of supplying a month’s ration – rice, atta, vegetables among other things – to around 120 families in and around his village.

“Most of them living on the outskirts of my village and surrounding areas are daily wage earners. They either work as caddies in Eagleton (Golf Resort) or in construction companies or other such activities. All of them have been rendered jobless again since the second wave began. Worse, since most of them are not locals, they have no ration card and are really in dire straits,” Chikka told DH.

“I know very well what hunger is. There have been days in my childhood where I have struggled to eat one square meal. But a lot of people have helped me to get to where I am. My life is comfortable now but it wouldn’t have been possible without the help of so many people. I can’t watch the suffering silently now. I figured instead of giving direct money, feeding them would be better. A lot of my friends helped me in this cause,” he added.

Chikka said fellow golfers, after noticing his initiative, are now keen on joining the cause. “A lot of them have reached out to me. Some from places like Dubai with whom I used play a few rounds have also contacted me. GoSports Foundation is also launching an initiative called ‘Play For India.’ I plan to channelise all those funds towards feeding people.

“This virus is killing a lot of people in the country. While the virus has been active since last year, hunger has been killing a lot of them for decades. I’ve been through a similar struggle and it’s my way of giving back and try and put a smile on their faces.”