Golfer Shubhankar Sharma misses cut in Andalucía Masters in Spain

Indian golfer Shubhankar Sharma missed yet another cut as his lean patch continued into the Estrella Damm NA Andalucía Masters on a testing day at the Real Club here.

Sharma, who was 10-over on the first day, added 5-over 76 on the second to miss the cut. This was his fifth missed cut in six straight starts since he returned to action after the coronavirus-forced break.

After a disappointing five bogeys, a double and a triple on the first day, he had three bogeys and a double on the second day.

John Catlin will take a two-stroke lead into the weekend after starting the day in a four-way tie for the lead. He is now the only player to have carded two sub-par as the field again faced strong winds at the notoriously tough 1997 Ryder Cup venue.

The 29-year-old Indian, who has won four times on the Asian Tour, began his round with birdies on the first and third holes, but was one over par for the day after his third bogey of the round came at the tenth hole.

He recovered strongly with gains on the 16th and 17th, and a crucial up-and-down on the 18th to sign for a one under par round of 70 and a three under par total.

Catlin is two strokes ahead of Scotsman Connor Syme, 2014 Ryder Cup player Jamie Donaldson and five-time European Tour winner Pablo Larrazábal.

Wilco Nienaber moved up to fifth place after a one under par round of 70, which included two birdies and an eagle.