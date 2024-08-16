Grand chess tour: Nothing changes for Praggnanandhaa, Firouzja leads

American Lenier Dominguez on 12 points is eighth at this point ahead of Nodirbek Abdusattorov of Uzbekistan who has 10 points in all. Praggnanandhaa remains a distant last on 6.5 points, looking for a change in fortunes on the final day. Wesley So was the surprising star of the day winning six, drawing two and losing just one game against Firouzja in nine rounds of blitz. The result propelled the American to joint second spot.