Gritty Gukesh takes joint lead

Vidit, wielding White, decided to focus on the queenside by pushing his pawns and opening the crucial rook file, a decision that backfired. Gukesh operated through the open file to infiltrate with his rook and here Vidits defence started crumbing with some inaccurate moves. On the 32nd turn Gukesh’s queen also joined the rook on the 8th rank and along with his double knights trapped Vidit’s King in a checkmating net on the 38th turn.