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Grounded, astute Siddhesh Rajamuniasamy ready to spread his wings in basketball

However, basketball was never a central theme in Siddhesh’s life. And then he met coach Abdul Ajies. From then on, basketball has become an integral part.
Last Updated : 28 April 2026, 17:08 IST
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Siddhesh Rajamuniasamy
Siddhesh Rajamuniasamy
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Published 28 April 2026, 17:08 IST
Sports NewsKarnataka NewsschoolBasketball

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