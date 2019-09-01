Gujarat spoil Bulls’ homecoming

The Bengaluru Bulls’ homecoming began on a disappointing note here at the Sree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium on Saturday.

The defending champions of the Pro Kabaddi League received a vociferous welcome from the near-capacity crowd but they failed to produce a winning show against Gujarat Fortunegiants. In the clash of last year’s finalists, the Gujarat unit thumped Bengaluru 32-23.

Rohit Kumar and Pawan Kumar Sehrawat, two of the best raiders of the league, flopped against a solid Gujarat defence. The duo bagged just six points (three each) and that told Bengaluru’s story.

In a fine team work from the Fortunegiants, raiders GB More (5 points) and Sachin (5) were the standout performers. Gujarat’s coach Neer Gulia, praised his team’s collective effort.

“We are under pressure to make the playoffs and every match is crucial. Team work always gives you positive results and these kind of performances lift your confidence,” said Gulia.

Keeping Pawan silent throughout the match played a big factor in Gujarat’s win. The gifted raider appeared as if he was troubled by an ankle issue but credit must go to Fortunegiants’ defence, which was very calculative.

“Pawan is known for picking a point in every raid. He hardly does an empty raid. But Gujarat has always tasted success against such players. He is a master at inside raiding and we were prepared for it,” Gulia said. Having succumbed to their fifth defeat in seven games, the Bulls next face Tamil Thalaivas on Sunday.

Bengaluru enjoyed a two-point lead early on but it was More who pulled things level to 9-9 for Gujarat with two brilliant raids. With six minutes left for the first-half to end, the Fortunegiants took out Pawan and surged to 14-10 lead.

To make matters worse for Bengaluru, their opponents inflicted an All Out in the dying moments of first-half. Gujarat walked into the break leading 18-2.

Courtesy two Super Tackles, fashioned by Mahender Singh and Nandal, the Bulls clawed their way back into the game. Both teams adopted a defensive approach as the clock kept ticking away.

Down 22-24, Bulls erred to give away two points on Sachin’s Do-or-Die raid and that virtually ended the home team’s chances. Rubbing salt into Bulls’ wounds, Gujarat inflicted the second All Out and won the contest in style.

The Bulls’ dependence on Rohit and Pawan cost them dear.

U Mumba win big

In another match, U Mumba drubbed arch-rivals Jaipur Pink Panthers 47-21.