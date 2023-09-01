Gukesh replaces Anand as India's top chess player after 37 years

"Gukesh D won again today and has overcome Viswanathan Anand in live rating! There is still almost a month till next official FIDE rating list on September 1, but it's highly likely that 17-year-old will be making it to top 10 in the world as the highest-rated Indian player," the international chess federation (FIDE) had said in a tweet after Gukesh defeated Azerbaijan's Misratdin Iskandarov in the second round of the World Cup recently to go past the chess maestro in live ratings.